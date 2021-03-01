Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $100,921.17 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $90.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.