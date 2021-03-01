ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Myers Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE MYE opened at $22.14 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $793.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.