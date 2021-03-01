Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $148.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.