Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $8,463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 557.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ichor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 112,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.