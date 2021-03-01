Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

