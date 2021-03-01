aelf Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. aelf has a market cap of $133.99 million and $40.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00799111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042070 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

