Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $94.12 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $94.12 million and $21.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.30 or 1.00162350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00444772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00913676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00297892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00115184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

