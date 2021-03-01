Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0053 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $50,857.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010878 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,677,699 coins and its circulating supply is 9,677,694 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

