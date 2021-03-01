STA Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Realogy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

RLGY stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.