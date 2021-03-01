ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $104.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

