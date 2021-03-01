ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Radius Health worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.61 on Monday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $866.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

