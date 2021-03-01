M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHO opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

