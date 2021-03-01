ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 29,982 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,982 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 261.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xencor by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 54,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Xencor by 214.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $49.27 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.