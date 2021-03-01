ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

First Foundation stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

