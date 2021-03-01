ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16,486.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

