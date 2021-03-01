CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.3414 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$307.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13.
CSL Limited (CSL.AX) Company Profile
