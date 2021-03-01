CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) (ASX:CSL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.3414 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$307.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13.

CSL Limited (CSL.AX) Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

