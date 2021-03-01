-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $415.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

