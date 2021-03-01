-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $415.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.