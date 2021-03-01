Origin Energy Limited (ORG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

