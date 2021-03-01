Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

