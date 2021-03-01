Atrion Co. (ATRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $624.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $755.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $677.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.91.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.