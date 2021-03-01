$0.01 EPS Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.44 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.