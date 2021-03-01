Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar Sells 1,396 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54.

Juan Pablo Amar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Juan Pablo Amar sold 603 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.15, for a total value of C$18,177.44.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$33.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.70. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.28.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

