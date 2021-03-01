Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar Sells 1,396 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54.
Juan Pablo Amar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Juan Pablo Amar sold 603 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.15, for a total value of C$18,177.44.
Shares of FTT stock opened at C$33.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.70. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.
Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile
Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.
