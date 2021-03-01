Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $78.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

