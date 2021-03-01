Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP opened at $74.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

