Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $108,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 67,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $95.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

