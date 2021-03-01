Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

