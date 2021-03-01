Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

