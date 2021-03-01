Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 315.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $249.22 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.