Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $115.98 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.