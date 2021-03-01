Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Grows By 496.0%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a growth of 496.0% from the January 28th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DFLYF stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.34.
Draganfly Company Profile
