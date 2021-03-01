Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Grows By 496.0%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a growth of 496.0% from the January 28th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DFLYF stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

