Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Short Interest Update

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBCC stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Long Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Long Blockchain Company Profile

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand.

