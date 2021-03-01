Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

PSX stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

