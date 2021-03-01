Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 206 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.72 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

