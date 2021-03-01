Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 518,508 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 168,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.