CI Investments Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

