Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.