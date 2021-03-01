CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 228.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $166.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

