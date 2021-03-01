CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,646 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 166.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $138.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $142.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

