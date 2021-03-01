CI Investments Inc. Purchases 663 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $132,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.