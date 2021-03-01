273,924 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

