Raymond James Cuts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $78.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

CONE opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -252.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

