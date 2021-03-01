Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Harvey Norman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Harvey Norman stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Harvey Norman has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

