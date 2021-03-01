Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.76-3.02 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.59 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
