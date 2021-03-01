Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.76-3.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.59 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

