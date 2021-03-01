Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,536 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 178.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

