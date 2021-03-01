Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $164.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.19. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.17.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

