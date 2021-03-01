Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $37,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $214.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $220.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

