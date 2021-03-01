WeTrust Market Capitalization Hits $595,991.24 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $595,991.24 and approximately $17.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.00801335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041500 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

