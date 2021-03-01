Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

