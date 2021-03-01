Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 3,600 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $66.82 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.