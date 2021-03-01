Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,766 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ADT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ADT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ADT by 37.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

